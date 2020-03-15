225th "Yu-Gi-Oh!" Championship Series Cancelled

Konami, the creator of all sorts of video and card games, has decided after much deliberation to cancel the Yu-Gi-Oh! 225th Championship Series event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This decision has been made due to the pandemic of COVID-19 (also known as Coronavirus) and follows the cancellation in Hartford, Connecticut.

From their press release:

After much discussion, we have made the extremely difficult decision to cancel the 225th Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series event scheduled for this weekend, March 14-15, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. We did all we could to move the event forward as scheduled, but conclusively, we are following the direction of Brazilian government and public health officials advising that events held through the next 15 days in areas impacted by community transmission of COVID-19 (also known as Coronavirus), including Rio de Janeiro, be cancelled.

Further details on the official recommendations from the Brazilian government may be referenced here: https://agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br/saude/noticia/2020-03/coronavirus-governo-recomenda-cancelamento-e-adiamento-de-eventos

The Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME team was excited to celebrate this milestone event with the entire Rio de Janeiro community, as well as with fans and Duelists that have travelled from near and far. Ultimately, we feel strongly that it is our primary responsibility to ensure the health and safety of all players and staff come first.

Fans that pre-registered for the event will receive a refund for their registration. Please contact sac@Devir.com.br for more information about this process.

For future events on our schedule, we will continue to monitor the situation that is developing daily and will provide updates on those events as they become available. These updates will be posted to our website incorporated within each respective event's FAQs, which can be found at: https://www.yugioh-card.com/en/events/index.html as well as our official Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG social media channels:

Additionally, those with non-press-related inquiries regarding this event and future events are encouraged to contact us-opsupport@konami.com for updates.

We thank all our Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG fans and Duelists for their patience and understanding during this time.