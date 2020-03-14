Universal Pictures Halts Production for "Jurassic World: Dominion" and More

The movie industry continues to put a stop on all productions for the sake of keeping people safe during the coronavirus pandemic. According to Deadline one of the big productions that are getting impacted by these delays is Jurassic World: Dominion which just began its massive production back in February. The other movies impacted are Fling Strong, a sports dramas by Rachel Morrison, and a new comedy directed by Nick Stoller and produced by Judd Apatow. Universal has released a statement about the situation and how they are monitoring the situation.

A statement released by the studio reads that "The studio continues to monitor the situation closely and will make a determination on when to restart production in the coming weeks."

Much like other studios who have announced delays in productions no one has said one way or another whether release dates are going to be impacted in the long run. Universal won't make the call whether or not any release dates will change until we know just how long these delays will go on for. If they are just a few weeks then there is a good chance that long term release dates won't be impacted. If they have to delay longer than a few weeks then we could run into a problem.

Jurassic World: Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Dichen Lachman, and Scott Haze. It will be released on June 11, 2021.