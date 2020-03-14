There Are Still Secrets To Be Found In "Stardew Valley"

Need something to do while you're stuck at home over the coronavirus, there's apparently more mystery to uncover in Stardew Valley.

Credit: ConcernedApe

In a recent Twitter exchange, someone asked the game's creator, Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone, someone asked if there were still secrets within the game that people haven't discovered yet. To which they got this rather interesting answer.

So yeah, if you need something to occupy your time beyond just farming and waiting for Animal Crossing to be released, the gauntlet has been thrown down. There's a lot of content in Stardew Valley that many only scratches the surface on, and only hardcore farmers ever end up seeing. To know there are a few things out there left unfound is a very interesting prospect.

