AMC's The Walking Dead is building hard towards something very, very soon – we can feel it. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and our heros from Hilltop find themselves in a pretty rough spot. How rough? The opening minutes preview for "Walk With Us" released yesterday was titled "Hilltop's Last Stand" – so I guess it's safe to say that the first round goes to Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers.

But like we said… we can't shake this feeling that something big's about to hit… and sooner than we think…

Which brings us to the following scene from"Walk With Us", and (on top of the fact that we were right with our earlier call) Aaron (Ross Marquand) ready to get his hands (ummm… his hand and arm-mace) on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) once-and-for-all – and there's no Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) here to get between them.

Unfortunately for Aaron (fortunate for Negan), there are more than enough walkers in the area looking to cut in on their deadly dance – one that Negan wants no part of. Hmmm…

In the following promo and preview images for "Walk With Us", our heroes look to be in even worse danger than being caught between a wave of walkers and Whisperers, and the flaming gates of Hilltop. Alpha has Negan and a legion of Whisperers on the hunt for our scattered survivors – which as we now know, is a road that leads directly to one very angry man…

