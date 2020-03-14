'The Quarry': Watch the Trailer For the New Thriller Now

The Quarry is a new thriller based on the novel by Damon Galgut. A murderer posing as a preacher he murdered, Shea Whigham looks equal parts menacing and captivating as the murderous drifter. Hot on his tail is the small town Texas police chief, played by Michael Shannon. These two have worked together quite a few times at this point, on Boardwalk Empire, Waco, Take Shelter, Tigerland, and Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans. They play very well off each other.

Watch the trailer and read the synopsis for The Quarry below:

From the novel by Damon Galgut comes this searing thriller, a tale of sin and redemption set in the wilds of Texas. After murdering a traveling preacher, a fugitive drifter (Shea Whigham, Joker) travels to a small town and poses as the man he killed. Though the congregation loves the drifter's sermons of forgiveness, the local police chief (Academy Award® nominee Michael Shannon, The Shape of Water) is suspicious of the man. Soon a gruesome discovery at a local quarry forces the killer to fight for his freedom.

The Quarry, starring Shea Whigham, Michael Shannon, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Bobby Soto, Bruno Bichir, opens in select theaters and appears on demand and streaming on April 17th.