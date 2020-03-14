You "betcha'" believe it! FOX's The Masked Singer shocked viewers with the most unexpected un-masking to date. We never saw this reveal coming by the time "Last But Not Least: Group C Kickoff!" wrapped, Masketeers. Group C's celebrity contestants set the bar high. They have us guessing in leaps and bounds until the championships.

So time for the head-scratching games to begin!

NIGHT ANGEL

BEAR

ASTRONAUT

T-REX

RHINO

SWAN

And now… THE BIG REVEAL!

"The Masked Singer": Tiff's Take

Group C's talent is mixed. There are a few talky singers. You know the type – people who talk their way through a song using their speaking voice instead of really singing. Bear, T-Rex and Swan Masks are all guilty of that.

Out of Group C, The Masked Singer had to kick Bear and T-Rex down to the bottom two. It was fair to knock Bear out after her first performance. And trust me, politics has nothing to do with it.

Viewers had whiplash after Bear's un-masking revealed the most unlikely of celebrity contestants. Sarah Palin! In hindsight, the clues make more sense. Still, I never would've guessed it.

Palin isn't the only celebrity who is difficult to deduce…

● Night Angel: Clues: motel; tendrils in everything (multi-talented); blessed her entire life; ducks?; landslide; light; magic; 2,4,5,6; key to success; grandma; my prerogative y'all; party; little dangerous and a little sweet.

I'll give the judges credit because Lil Kim was on my during Night Angel's performance. But I have a feeling this celebrity might be a grandma. There are a lot of clues to unpack and I'm not sure where to begin.

● Astronaut Mask: Clues: Hungry; Broom; Tool; Heartthrob; Pitch Perfect; child star…

When I re-watched Astronaut's performance, he totally sounds like country singer and songwriter Hunter Hayes. He started off as a musical prodigy and has a very recognizable voice.

After a quick Google search, it's obvious that I'm not alone in this theory. But I had a couple of other guesses when I watched the show live.

He walked out with Adam Devine's mannerisms, although the voice sounds nothing like him. I also thought it would be hilarious if he's Haley Joel Osmunt because the kid who sees dead people grew into a quirky comedic character actor.

And I'd be shocked if it ends up being Jonathan Taylor Thomas. Group C has a 90s vibe.

● T-Rex Mask: Clues: Island; Group; Discovered – all point to Reality TV. She's "fierce and untamed"

I'm at a loss with T-Rex. But I do know that her performance underwhelming. She's hyper, but doesn't singer well. Another talky singer.

● Rhino Mask: Clues: Hot shot; Ole Opry; Butterfly; Bikes; Downfall – sounds like a gentle giant.

Judge Ken Jeong might be onto something with his Tim Tebow guess. I also think Rhino could be a bonafide country singer. I need to hear another performance before making a solid guess on this one.

● Swan Mask: Clues: Ballet/Dancer; Heart; Shame; Vampire/Horror; Reruns; Euphoric.

I don't know who Swan is either. She'll be another blast from the past, for sure. Reruns are a key clue, but there are so many.

Group C features many recognizable voices. I just can't figure all of them out – yet.

Help me out if you've got some solid hunches!

"The Masked Singer" Season 3: Group C First-Reveal Makes Un-Masking History [SPOILER REVIEW] 7 / 10 Reviewer BC Rating Summary This week's Group C round of FOX's The Masked Singer was strong when it came to the "guessing game", but powerful performances were few and far between. A slightly better-than-average episode - even with the surprise political twist at the end.

