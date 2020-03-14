The Daily LITG, 14th March 2020, Happy Birthday Simon Fraser

Welcome to the pretty-much-mostly-daily Lying In The Gutters. A run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The 10 most-read stories yesterday
- Coronavirus Toilet Paper Shortage? Here's Five Comics You Can Wipe Your Ass With
- "The Walking Dead": Coronavirus Hits Hospital Rick Grimes Woke Up In
- Damian Wayne as Batman? Jonathan Kent as Superman? Tom Taylor Does His Own 5G With DCeased II
- "The Walking Dead" Season 10: Danai Gurira, Angela Kang/Michonne Exit
- Speculator Corner: Does FF #6 Shows How Jonathan Hickman Brings Inhumans Into X-Men Empyre? (Spoilers)
- "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"? Marc Guggenheim Knows Next Crossover
- Marvel Has Fourteen Exclusive Retailer Variant Opportunities For May 2020
- Almost One In Every Two Comics Ordered in February 2020 Was From Marvel as X-Men Dominate Marketshare
- "Heels" Stars Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig Tag-Team Late Dinner
- Ric Grayson Finally Gets His Dick Back in Nightwing #73
One year ago…
- That Mystery Marvel Comics Ad in Full
- Looks Like Iceman and Wolverine Are Going to Have to Have a Talk (Uncanny X-Men Winter's End Spoiler)
- Win the First Appearance of Mary Jane Watson as the Carnage Queen
- A Worrisome Future for Spider-Man and Mary Jane (Amazing Spider-Man #17 Spoilers)
- Stephen Amell Apologizes to Dave Bautista, Begs for His Life
Happening today…
- Heartstopper Vol 3 signing with Alice Osman. We are delighted to be spending an afternoon with the incredible Alice Oseman as she signs copies of her hit comic, Heartstopper, at Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, London. 1pm – 2pm.
- WIP (Work In Progress Comics), kick things off around midday with a short drawing exercise to get our creative juices flowing, followed by a roundtable show-and-tell where those who want to can share their work and give a progress update or seek any advice they're after. Also, expect lots of general chat and gossip and comics talk. Royal Festival Hall, South Bank, , London. 11.30am-3.30pm
- Pen to Print: Comic Book Workshop with Wallis Eates, Join Wallis Eates at this fantastic workshop, whether it's learning new skills or to brush up on your talent, these workshops will give you the confidence to produce some great art work. Barking Learning Centre,2 Town Square, Barking, London.
- Jim Ottaviani, Maris Wicks, and special guest Dr. Mary Cleave, appear at the National Air & Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center to present and sign Astronauts: Women on the Final Frontier as part of their Women in Aviation and Space Family Day, Chantilly, Virginia.
Happy birthday to…
- Simon Fraser, co-creator of Nikolai Dante
- Stephen R. Bissette, Swamp Thing/1963 writer/artist, creator of Tyrant and Taboo
- Tom Batiuk, creator of Funky Winkerbean.
- Brian Walker, author of The Comics: The Complete Collection.
- Comic book inker Mike DeCarlo
- Felipe Echevarria, artist on the Psycho adaptation.
- Steve Ellis, co-creator of High Moon
- Tom Derenick, artist on Red Hood, Convergence, Suicide Squad and Infinite Crisis