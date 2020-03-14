The Daily LITG, 14th March 2020, Happy Birthday Simon Fraser

Welcome to the pretty-much-mostly-daily Lying In The Gutters. A run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The 10 most-read stories yesterday

One year ago…

Happening today…

Heartstopper Vol 3 signing with Alice Osman. We are delighted to be spending an afternoon with the incredible Alice Oseman as she signs copies of her hit comic, Heartstopper, at Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, London. 1pm – 2pm.

We are delighted to be spending an afternoon with the incredible Alice Oseman as she signs copies of her hit comic, Heartstopper, at Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, London. 1pm – 2pm. WIP (Work In Progress Comics), kick things off around midday with a short drawing exercise to get our creative juices flowing, followed by a roundtable show-and-tell where those who want to can share their work and give a progress update or seek any advice they're after. Also, expect lots of general chat and gossip and comics talk. Royal Festival Hall, South Bank, , London. 11.30am-3.30pm

kick things off around midday with a short drawing exercise to get our creative juices flowing, followed by a roundtable show-and-tell where those who want to can share their work and give a progress update or seek any advice they're after. Also, expect lots of general chat and gossip and comics talk. Royal Festival Hall, South Bank, , London. 11.30am-3.30pm Pen to Print: Comic Book Workshop with Wallis Eates , Join Wallis Eates at this fantastic workshop, whether it's learning new skills or to brush up on your talent, these workshops will give you the confidence to produce some great art work. Barking Learning Centre,2 Town Square, Barking, London.

, Join Wallis Eates at this fantastic workshop, whether it's learning new skills or to brush up on your talent, these workshops will give you the confidence to produce some great art work. Barking Learning Centre,2 Town Square, Barking, London. Jim Ottaviani, Maris Wicks, and special guest Dr. Mary Cleave, appear at the National Air & Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center to present and sign Astronauts: Women on the Final Frontier as part of their Women in Aviation and Space Family Day, Chantilly, Virginia.

Happy birthday to…

Simon Fraser , co-creator of Nikolai Dante

, co-creator of Nikolai Dante Stephen R. Bissette, Swamp Thing/1963 writer/artist, creator of Tyrant and Taboo

Swamp Thing/1963 writer/artist, creator of Tyrant and Taboo Tom Batiuk, creator of Funky Winkerbean.

creator of Funky Winkerbean. Brian Walker, author of The Comics: The Complete Collection.

author of The Comics: The Complete Collection. Comic book inker Mike DeCarlo

Felipe Echevarria, artist on the Psycho adaptation.

artist on the Psycho adaptation. Steve Ellis, co-creator of High Moon

co-creator of High Moon Tom Derenick, artist on Red Hood, Convergence, Suicide Squad and Infinite Crisis

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Email Address