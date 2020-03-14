Thank #FOC It's Saturday, 14th March 2020 – Every Generation Throws A Hero At The Pop Charts

Welcome to Thank FOC It's Friday Saturday, a semi-weekly mailing list, similar to The Daily LITG, but (mostly) every Friday and planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off. The date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final chance for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. And a time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

So what's FOC'ing today?

Tyler Boss ' Dead Dogs Bite #1 launches from Dark Horse in April.

While DC's Catwoman 80th Anniversary is up for FOC. More of a scratch than a bite.

Doom Patrol #7 is up for FOC? Will it actually come out now?

Tim Seeley is the new EIC of Heavy Metal Magazine. He also writes The Crow: Lethe from IDW. #2 is up for FOC, and retailers who meet or exceed 85% of orders for Crow Lethe #1, orders for #2 will be returnable for a small fee.

Who wants to see Emma Vieceli draw GI Joe? A free 1:10 variant for #6 from IDW.

Ditto for Peach Mmoko and TMNT: Jennika #3.

How did Mirka Andolfo 's Mercy #1 do? Well, right? Well #2 is up for FOC… same with Outer Darkness/Chew #2

same with Outer Darkness/Chew #2 Captain America: Marvel Snapshot #1 is up, now with Ramon K Perez rather than Steve Rude as artist.

The Champions #1 return from Eve Ewing and Simone Di Meo, and Power Pack #1 by Ryan North and Nico Leon from part of the Outlawed event.

and , and Power Pack #1 by and from part of the Outlawed event. The Leader gets a solo issue in The Immortal Hulk #33.

Punisher Vs Barracuda returns with a new #1 and a reprint of the original collection.

Venom #25 gets an over-sized finale for Venom Island.

How did King Of Nowhere #1 do? #2 is up…

Buffy: Every Generation #1 launches from Boom, with every slayer getting their own stories – 'the First Appearance of a new character with a familiar face who will change the way you look at Buffy and everything about her world? This is the Buffy comic that everyone will be talking about and the most important new character in over twenty years.'

Any more for any more?

What's on your FOC?

