'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' Available Early Digitally Now

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker made a surprise early debut on digital platforms late last night and this morning. The final film in the nine part Skywalker saga was slated to be available digitally this Tuesday, March 17th. With everything going on however, it has been released early to ride the wave of people stuck at home. You can find it on Vudu, Apple TV and iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Fandango Now, and Movies Anywhere. That means every Star Wars film is now available digitally. The disc release of the film is still slated for March 31st. That same day will see the release of the entire Star Wars Saga on 4k as well.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released in theaters in December, and grossed $1.074 billion at the global box office. It will also be the last Star Wars film for a little while, with the next scheduled release not for three years. All of the films bonus features from the disc are included with the digital release, including "The Skywalker Legacy," a feature-length making-of documentary that goes behind the scenes with the cast and filmmakers. Other extras include featurettes about the film's Pasaana desert scenes; Warwick Davis, who reprises his role as Wicket the Ewok; and how the Lucasfilm effects team created a record 584 creatures and droids for the film. The digital release also includes "The Maestro's Finale," an exclusive feature highlighting composer John Williams, who has scored every film in the Star Wars Skywalker saga.