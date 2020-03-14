Does Doc Justice Deserve Comeuppance, or a Job at Marvel? Runaways #31 [Preview]

The solicits for Runaways have been teasing a major loss coming up at the end of the Canon Fodder arc, which means we've got some bad news for Runaways fans. The end is here, or at least, it will be on Wednesday when Runaways #31 hits stores. Do you dare read the preview?

It's no surprise that this storyline is going to end badly for the Runaways.

Doc Justice, as it turns out, is a very bad guy.

For decades, he's been rebooting his teen superhero team, the J-Team…

…and then killing them off one by one in shocking character deaths to manipulate his audience into caring about the team.

Sounds familiar, doesn't it? And he wants to do it to Karolina Dean next. It as in killing her. Though maybe "it" as well, since he's been married to every J-Team member to wear her costume in the past. The guy is a total creep, is what we're saying.

Thankfully, Gert and Matthew have other ideas. Could they put a stop to Doc Justice's reign of terror before another J-Team member dies? Or will Doc Justice be triumphant and kill off one or more of the Runaways, boosting his own profile in the process. And more importantly, could this experience net Doc Justice a job at Marvel? This is pretty much their entire publishing strategy. Hell, he even has lots of J-Team variants!

Runaways #31 hits stores on Wednesday.

RUNAWAYS #31

JAN201001

(W) Rainbow Rowell (A) Genolet, Andres (CA) Kris Anka

CANON FODDER CONCLUDES!

• The most battle-heavy issue of RUNAWAYS (and possibly ANY COMIC EVER) is here and you won't believe your eyes.

• Doc Justice and the J-Team (i.e. the Runaways) has their most dangerous mission and it does not end well for anyone.

• The Runaways end this issue very very different from where they started it.

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99