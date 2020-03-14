Red Hulk Is a Beast in the New XM Studios Statue

The Red Hulk was created only after Thunderbolt Ross's obsession took him to the next level. This statue shows the true power of what obsession will do to a man. It'll make him into a badass superhuman with a fiery touch! XM Studios is bringing this monster to life with their newest Marvel statue. The detail and sculpt are something truly remarkable and it a beast on its own. I love the little touch of the General hat and glasses at the feet of him. This is one hell of a statue that any Hulk fan needs to have!

This Marvel Comics Red Hulk Statue from XM Studios is made to order and is not live just yet. They are scheduled to go live with preorders on March 18th, 2020 and you can find them here.

"I was General Thunderbolt Ross. I became the very thing I hated most in life. I am the Red Hulk."

Mark your calendars! PO going live March 18th

XM Studios is excited to present our next Marvel Premium Collectibles series statue, Red Hulk! This beloved character is immortalized in amazingly detailed 1:4 scale cold-cast porcelain. Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the highest possible quality finish. Don't miss out on adding Red Hulk to complete your collection!

Background:

As a young man, Thaddeus Ross enlisted in the military and received his nickname from his troops because he "struck like a thunderbolt" when leading them into action. Now he has become the very thing he hated most in life. He is the Red Hulk.…

The Red Hulk Premium Collectibles statue features:

A traditional hand sculpted piece, this Red Hulk is definitely a piece to be coveted!

A military base theme inspired by Red Hulk's environment and roots, featuring his signature sunglasses and hat.

Crafted in cold cast porcelain.

Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the highest possible quality finish.

ES: Made-to-order (MTO)

Artists:

Aaron Rey Perez (2D and Sculpt)

Carlos Dattoli (Art Print)

XM Studios Design and Development Team