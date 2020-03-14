Record Store Day 2020 Delayed Until June 20th

Record Store Day, the twice-annual gathering around the world of music fans at record stores featuring tons of exclusive vinyl releases, has been delayed. Originally set for April 18th, it will now take place on June 20th. This is of course a delay because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, as large gatherings continue to be banned by more and more states and countries. The Record Store Day delay was announced yesterday. Rolling Stone had the news:

"In our discussions over the past few weeks, information came and changed daily, and then hourly, along with the news cycle. We've taken all of that information to heart as we've gone over the various options that involved staying the course, moving the date, even changing the structure of the event," organizers said in a statement. "At the risk of stating the obvious, no one knows what things will look like in any given place over the next five weeks, but it is imperative that hard decisions for that time period need to be made right now, using current facts. There is no perfect solution. There is no easy answer. So, we've decided that, this year, our best possible move is to change the date of Record Store Day to Saturday, June 20."

This years Record Store Day movie soundtrack and score releases include Randy Newman's Avalon soundtrack, The Virgin Suicides soundtrack, the Lethal Weapon soundtrack, Hackers soundtrack, Dune's soundtrack, all three Austin Powers movie soundtracks, and the amazing Batman & Robin soundtrack.

