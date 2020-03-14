Razzies Awards: Producers Unsure to Cancel or Postpone Due to Coronavirus Restrictions

The annual Golden Raspberry Awards or Razzies may not be able to hold their ceremonies after all. Originally set for tonight at the Barnsdall Theatre in Los Angeles, regulations set by the mayor are preventing the event from occurring according to a statement from producers as reported by Deadline Hollywood.

"Because the Mayor of Los Angeles shut down all city-owned venues where more than 50 people could gather, including our site, The Barnsdall Theatre. Without a hall, we could not proceed with the show. But we are hoping to have something to disseminate by tonight – Perhaps even by what had been our original "curtain time" of 8 p.m. tonight (Saturday, March 14). Obviously, if there is no live show, there is nothing to be streamed, either."

– John Wilson, co-founder of the Golden Raspberry Awards

Razzies Production Details

Among the top nominees for this year's Razzies are Cats, A Medea Family Funeral, and Rambo: Last Blood, tied for the leading nominations with eight in the "worst" Hollywood offerings. The three films are all listed for the worst picture category. The ceremony usually takes place before the Academy Awards. However, the Gold Raspberry Foundation said the schedule changed this year due to the Oscar ceremony moving up in date. Comedy Dynamics planned to stream the Razzie Awards.

Trivia

Co-founded by Wilson and Mo Murphy, the Razzies poked fun in good nature to the worst films and performances. It's rare for any nominee to come much less accept the award. The two most notable recent names are Sandra Bullock and Halle Berry. In fact, Bullock is the only actor to win and accept a Razzie for All About Steve and an Oscar for The Blindside in the same year.

Some Oscar-nominated names included in this year's Razzie bunch are Matthew McConaughey, James Franco, Anne Hathaway, Judy Dench, Jessica Chastain, John Travolta, and Sylvester Stallone.