Production for "The Batman" Delayed Due to Coronavirus

As more and more people are diagnosed daily with coronavirus the impact can be felt across the entertainment industry. Major studios like Disney and Universal have been halting production on massive tentpole blockbusters and delaying releases of movies that have six-figure budgets. Originally it looked like Warner Bros. was going to be the outlier as they wanted to keep production on their movies going but it doesn't look like that is the case. The previous reporting suggested that Warner Bros. was going to move production on The Batman from London to Liverpool to avoid the virus but according to Deadline Warner Bros. decided to just stop for two weeks instead.

"Warner Bros. Pictures feature production of The Batman will be on a two-week hiatus starting today. The studio will continue to monitor the situation closely" the Burbank lot informed in a statement.

No one from the crew of The Batman has been diagnosed with the virus but it seems that Warner Bros. wants to play it safe at least to an extent. The third movie in the Fantastic Beasts series was set to start production next week and it appears that production on The Matrix 4 in Berlin continues at time of writing but considering how fast things have been changing things could change quickly. Much like other productions that have been delayed there is currently no word about whether or not long term release dates will be impacted but it really depends how long the studios decided to delay the production for. A week or two won't matter that much but a month or longer would cause movies like The Batman to get a new release date.

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, John Turturro, Coin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright, Max Carver, and Charlie Carver. It will open on June 25, 2021.