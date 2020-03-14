Poison Ivy Brings Holiday Cheer with New DC Direct Statue

Poison Ivy is back and this time she is getting a new DC Bombshells statue from DC Direct. The Bombshells line is something special with iconic DC heroines but with classic WWII pinup designs. This time Poison Ivy is back but she is in the holiday spirit in her new statue. She is sitting on a bundle of gifts and is featured in a holiday style outfit. Her hair and tattoos are a new touch to the iconic character and will fit nicely with any fans collection.

The DC Bombshells Poison Ivy Holiday Statue is priced at $140 and is limited to only 5000 pieces. She is set to release between December 2020 – February 2021 and preorders are already live and you can find her located here.

"You're not my enemy, Batman. I used to think defeating you was my main objective in life. No. You're merely a hindrance. My main goal now and forevermore will be a better world. If that means we cross swords, so be it, but… I've changed."

Poison Ivy (Holiday Variant) Statue by DC Direct DC Bombshells

ABOUT THIS STATUE

One of DC Bombshells' most popular character designs is back with an all-new variant. Poison Ivy is seen here in this fun scene all decked out for the holiday festivities. This statue would be the perfect gift to find under your tree this year!

Inspired by vintage pinup art, the DC BOMBSHELLS statue line features DC super-heroines during World War II, and also launched the comic book series of the same name.