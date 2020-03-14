Young People Caring About Politics in Outlawed #1 [Preview]

In the real world, Bernie Sanders' political revolution may have come to a halt thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Democratic establishment and the fake news media, but in the Marvel Universe, young people still care about the issues.

Which only means that the Marvel Universe establishment needs to go to extreme lengths to exert control.

So it's no surprise that when young people gather to talk about the future, the event is interrupted.

By a dragon attack. A dragon that, presumably, endorses Marvel Universe Joe Biden.

Luckily, Marvel's teen heroes are ready to spring into action…

…action which is now illegal, and responded to with severe force.

The revolution continues in Outlawed #1 on Wednesday.

OUTLAWED #1

(W) Eve Ewing (A) Kim Jacinto (CA) Pepe Larraz

EXPLODING FROM THE PAGES OF INCOMING!

In the wake of a devastating tragedy, the United States passes a law that will shake the Marvel Universe to its core.

The world has had enough of teen heroes. The crackdown has begun. And the lives of Marvel's next generation will never be the same again.

EVE L. EWING and KIM JACINTO launch a new era in this game-changing event one-shot that will send shockwaves across the Marvel Universe! You won't want to miss this one!

Rated T

In Shops: Mar 18, 2020

SRP: $4.99