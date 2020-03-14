"One Punch Man" Genos Brings His A Game with Threezero

One Punch Man had an explosive first season and so iffy reviews from the second. However, we got to see our favorite characters Saitama and Genos return to this action packed anime. Threezero is showing some love to the apprentice with their newest 1/6th scale articulated figure. His clothes are fabric and with the deluxe, you get two outfits to pose with. He even comes with two pairs of interchangeable shoes two so Genos can kick ass in style. One Punch Man fans can really get behind this figure with the high end detail, articulation, and accessories. This is a figure that can make any fan of the series smile from ear to ear when it's in their hand.

One Punch Man Genos Deluxe Figure from Threezero is priced at $149. Pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here. I hope we can see Saitama come out soon to really some intense power to your collection.

"How dare you waste master's precious time with which he does nothing!"

ONE-PUNCH MAN 1/6 Articulated Figure: Genos (SEASON 2) Deluxe Version

From the anime "One-Punch Man" SEASON 2, the 1/6th scale articulated figure of Saitama's disciple Genos will be available for pre-order on March 13th (Fri) 15:00 HKT! Standard version is priced at 129 USD, and deluxe version is priced at 149 USD. All orders placed on threezero's online store include worldwide shipping.

The 1/6 Articulated Figure: Genos (SEASON 2) is an approximately 30.5cm tall, fully-articulated figure. Its fabric costume include a sleeveless white shirt, sleeveless denim jacket, a pair of black pants, and a belt with buckle. It also comes with chest armor parts that attach to the cyborg body via magnets, to be used when Genos is not wearing any shirt. The figure includes 3 pairs of interchangeable hand pieces, and also comes with a pair of black shoes. All hands have the "Incineration Cannon" LED light-up feature at the palm (requires AG1 batteries x 6pcs; batteries not included).

The exclusive parts for the Deluxe Version will be a "GENOS" logo sleeveless jacket, a pair of light blue pants, and a pair of sneakers.

Figure costs:

SRP: USD149 / HKD1160 / RMB1060 with worldwide shipping included in the price.

©ONE, Yusuke Murata/SHUEISHA, Hero Association HQ

The estimated shipping date: 4th Quarter 2020

Price Includes WORLDWIDE Shipping via courier

All unpaid orders would be cancelled after the sale

Orders are not transferable to third parties

* Final product may vary from prototype images.

* THIS IS NOT A TOY, 15 YEARS+

CONTAINS SMALL PARTS, CHOKING HAZARD!