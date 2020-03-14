New "Wonder Woman 1984" Poster is Golden and Psychedelic

The movie world is a bit on its head right now with the coronavirus causing six-figure movies to get delayed months or even a year and productions to get shut down for at least two weeks. We don't know how long the delays and shutdowns are going to last so several movies are still promoting themselves. One of those movies is Wonder Woman 1984 which isn't due out until June. Director Patty Jenkins took to Twitter to share a new movement poster and IMP Awards shared a regular version. We get a nice look at Diana in her golden armor looking like a badass against a background that is probably going to give some people a headache.

By the end of the month, we should have a better idea of whether or not the summer blockbuster season is going to be impacted by the coronavirus. At the moment, Warner Bros. has suspended production on another DC movie as of today and E3, a convention in June, has been canceled but no one knows what is going on exactly. We're in unknown territory and whether or not we'll see Wonder Woman 1984 in June or not is very much unknown.

And when Wonder Woman 1984 does eventually come out, whenever that is, this writer would very much appreciate it not sucking.

Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Gabriella Wilde. It will be released on June 5, 2020.