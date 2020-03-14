NBA Players Will Play The Rest Of The 2020 Season... On "NBA 2K20"

In what is a truly modernized move, several NBA players announced over the past few days they'll play the remaining games of the season on NBA 2K20. The whole ordeal got started when the Phoenix Suns took to their Twitter account to announce that their players would get together online and play out the rest of their games. The first game took place on Friday with the game they would have had against the Dallas Mavericks. Sadly, it didn't turn out the way he would have liked as the Mavs walked away with the victory, 150-136.

A few other players have come out since and said they'll also be playing some NBA 2K20 while the season is on hold. But knowing how the majority of NBA players roll in video games, you'll probably end up seeing more of them play Fortnite and Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare before playing as themselves in the game. As ridiculous as it sounds, I would love to see 5-v-5 games between teams with players taking turns on the controller to finish out the season for fun. Might make for some great entertainment for the fans, because what else are they doing at the moment besides waiting for this to go away?