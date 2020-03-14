Meet 17-Year Old Jake, Taboo's New Werewolf by Night From Marvel Comics

Marvel is launching a new Werewolf By Night series in April, courtesy of the Black-Eyed Peas' Taboo, Benjamin Jackendoff and Scot Eaton.

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #1 (OF 4) VEREGGE VAR

(W) Taboo, Benjamin Jackendoff (A) Scot Eaton (CA) Jeffrey Veregge

THE HOUR OF THE WOLF!

A new Werewolf by Night is prowling the Southwest, but all is not as it seems! A young man, a family curse, and an unholy experiment prove a dangerous combination for a small town in Arizona. All young Jake wants is to protect his people, but who will protect him from the monster within? Taboo of the BLACK EYED PEAS and Benjamin Jackendoff team up with Scot Eaton to tell an epic tale of righteous fury and incredible transformation in the Mighty Marvel Manner that is not to be missed! Rated T+In Shops: Apr 22, 2020 SRP: $3.99