"Loki", "WandaVision" Shutter Productions Over Coronavirus Concerns

Marvel Studios confirmed that Disney+ live-action series Loki and WandaVision are shutting down their respective productions over coronavirus pandemic concerns. The move comes less than 48 hours after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier shut down production in Prague and sent the crew home. For shows that are still in pre-production, work will continue remotely.

The majority of filming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier took place in Atlanta, but filming moved to Prague last Friday and was expected to last approximately one week. The studio officially shut down production on Tuesday, with crews and actors brought back to Atlanta. The move comes after the government closed schools and put heavy restrictions on travel and large public-gathering events – no word if or when filming would return, or if this would impact the show's August release window.

With Black Widow screenwriter Jac Schaeffer serving as showrunner, WandaVision also stars Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as adult-aged Monica Rambeau, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, and Kathryn Hahn in an unknown role.

With Michael Waldron writing and executive producing, and Kate Herron set to direct all episodes and executive produce, Loki also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, and Richard E. Grant – and is set to premiere in early 2021.

Directed by Kari Skogland, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson aka Falcon) returning to their feature film roles, alongside Emily VanCamp (SHIELD agent Sharon Carter), Daniel Bruhl (Baron Zemo), Wyatt Russell (John Walker aka US Agent), Desmond Chiam (Now Apocalypse), and Miki Ishikawa (The Terror: Infamy). Noah Mills (The Enemy Within, The Brave) and Carl Lumbly (Supergirl, Alias) were recently cast in undisclosed roles.