Kay D's Debut Graphic Novel, Journey To Stars, From Random House – Here's A Look Ahead

Kay Davault – better known as Kay D – has seen her debut graphic novel, Journey to Stars, picked up by Whitney Leopard at Random House Graphic for publication in three years time.

The comic will be about a young frog prince named Tad and his task of returning the fallen Star King back to space. Her agent, Britt Siess at Martin Literary & Media Management negotiated the deal.

And we get a little look ahead and what is to come in 2023. For more, you can download a 28-page PDF with a pay-what-you-want price point.

Kay (Kay D) Davault's debut graphic novel, Journey to Stars

Journey to Stars,

