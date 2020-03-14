Kay D's Debut Graphic Novel, Journey To Stars, From Random House – Here's A Look Ahead

Kay Davault – better known as Kay D – has seen her debut graphic novel, Journey to Stars, picked up by Whitney Leopard at Random House Graphic for publication in three years time.

The comic will be about a young frog prince named Tad and his task of returning the fallen Star King back to space. Her agent, Britt Siess at Martin Literary & Media Management negotiated the deal.

