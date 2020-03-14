Eradicator Needs a Cure for Daxamite Impotence in Justice League #43

Posted on | by Jude Terror | Comments

The Justice League has a plan to stop Eradicator and its invasion of Earth using a genetically-altered Daxamite army. The plan? Forced impotence.

Justice League #43

Justice League #43

And in this preview of Justice League #43, that plan has been enacted, though it looks like The Flash may have trouble getting up as well.

Justice League #43

Madame Xanadu has transported both the Justice League and their opponents to a world with no yellow sun. And we all know that Daxamites (and Kryptonians) are borderline flacid without it, which makes you wonder whether Superman and Lois engage in watersports. Is there a pee tape out there? We hope so.

Justice League #43

In any case, Xanadu makes sure everyone is trapped here.

Justice League #43

And a final battle can commence, with the Daxamites stripped of their advantage.

Justice League #43

Green Lantern, however, is still quite potent, as you can see, when he rams his big tank straight through their lines.

Justice League #43

Justice League #43, in stores on Wednesday.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #43
JAN200557
(W) Robert Venditti (A) Doug Mahnke, Matt Ryan (CA) Bryan Hitch
All secrets revealed! Caught in the Justice League's trap, the Eradicator reveals the truth hidden in his circuits. And as Superman confronts his past defeat, it's up to Wonder Woman to make a decision that will divide the team. The no-holds-barred war between the League and a murder machine with Superman's face concludes!
In Shops: Mar 18, 2020
SRP: $3.99

About Jude Terror

A prophecy says that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero will come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events.

Scourge of Rich Johnston, maker of puns, and seeker of the Snyder Cut, Jude Terror, sadly, is not the hero comics needs right now... but he's the one the industry deserves.

twitter   envelope   globe  