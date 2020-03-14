Eradicator Needs a Cure for Daxamite Impotence in Justice League #43

The Justice League has a plan to stop Eradicator and its invasion of Earth using a genetically-altered Daxamite army. The plan? Forced impotence.

And in this preview of Justice League #43, that plan has been enacted, though it looks like The Flash may have trouble getting up as well.

Madame Xanadu has transported both the Justice League and their opponents to a world with no yellow sun. And we all know that Daxamites (and Kryptonians) are borderline flacid without it, which makes you wonder whether Superman and Lois engage in watersports. Is there a pee tape out there? We hope so.

In any case, Xanadu makes sure everyone is trapped here.

And a final battle can commence, with the Daxamites stripped of their advantage.

Green Lantern, however, is still quite potent, as you can see, when he rams his big tank straight through their lines.

Justice League #43, in stores on Wednesday.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #43

JAN200557

(W) Robert Venditti (A) Doug Mahnke, Matt Ryan (CA) Bryan Hitch

All secrets revealed! Caught in the Justice League's trap, the Eradicator reveals the truth hidden in his circuits. And as Superman confronts his past defeat, it's up to Wonder Woman to make a decision that will divide the team. The no-holds-barred war between the League and a murder machine with Superman's face concludes!

In Shops: Mar 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99