"Just Dance 2020" Launches Season 2 With Three New Songs

Ubisoft hasn't been doing a lot with Just Dance 2020 since launch beyond limited-time playlists, but this week they announced Season 2 has begun. The word came down on Twitter that the season would run from March 12th until May 14th, and would include three exclusive songs for you to play during that time. Not to mention hidden tracks that will be revealed week to week. You can check out the schedule below and see what they have on the short-time horizon for Just Dance 2020.

March 12, 2020:

* Holding Out for a Hero (JD2015) (Free)

March 19, 2020:

* Never Gonna Give You Up (JD4)

April 23, 2020:

* Woman Like Me (Exclusive)

* Troublemaker (JD2014)

April 30, 2020:

* ??? (Exclusive)

* Pump Up the Volume (JD2)

May 7, 2020:

* ??? (Exclusive)

* ??? (?)