Jonah Newman's Debut Graphic Novel, Gay Teen Baseball YA Book, Out of Left Field

Jonah Newman is a comics writer and artist based in Brooklyn, New York, after studying comics at the Rhode Island School of Design and the School of Visual Arts. The author of many self-published short comics, and the historical fiction webcomic Empire On Edge.

Out of Left Field

And now Newman has had his debut graphic novel bought at auction by Andrea Colvin at Little, Brown. A semi-autobiographical YA graphic novel, Out of Left Field, in which a gay teen boy, determined to excel at baseball but decidedly more at home in a history book, discovers his true self.

The comic will be published in three years time, in the summer of 2023. His agent, Chad Luibl at Janklow & Nesbit negotiated the deal. Here's a preview…

Jonah Newman's Debut Graphic Novel, Gay Teen Baseball YA Book, Out of Left Field

 

 

