Jonah Newman's Debut Graphic Novel, Gay Teen Baseball YA Book, Out of Left Field

Jonah Newman is a comics writer and artist based in Brooklyn, New York, after studying comics at the Rhode Island School of Design and the School of Visual Arts. The author of many self-published short comics, and the historical fiction webcomic Empire On Edge.

And now Newman has had his debut graphic novel bought at auction by Andrea Colvin at Little, Brown. A semi-autobiographical YA graphic novel, Out of Left Field, in which a gay teen boy, determined to excel at baseball but decidedly more at home in a history book, discovers his true self.

The comic will be published in three years time, in the summer of 2023. His agent, Chad Luibl at Janklow & Nesbit negotiated the deal. Here's a preview…