"JoJo's Bizarre Adventure" Gets Two New Figures from Medicos

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is one of those animes that has an intense fanbase. This wacky show is unique and filled with a great cast of characters. the biggest issue with shows like this is the lack of collectibles out there. Medico is here to change that with their long list of action figures that will prepare you for your own adventure. This time two new characters are making their figure debuts, Noriaki Kakyoin and Hierophant Green. Both are packed with color and details that any true fan would love to see. They even come with a huge variety of interchangeable hands and if you're lucky a secondary head sculpt. These are great figures all around so with the interchangeable pieces and added head sculpted they sure will please any fan of the series.

The new JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stardust Crusaders figures are priced at $89.99 and are both set to release in October 2020. Pre-orders are already live and you can find Noriaki Kakyoin located here and Hierophant Green located here. You can also check out all of the other JoJo figures available now located here like Star Platinum, Kars, Jotaro and so many more.

"My name is Noriaki Kakyoin! For the vengeance of my friend Avdol and so that the sister of my friend, Polnareff, may be at peace, you will pay with your life!"

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Super Action Statue Noriaki Kakyoin

Noriaki Kakyoin, from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stardust Crusaders, joins the Super Action Statue line by Medicos. Standing about 6 inches tall, Noriaki Kakyoin features full articulation and comes with an alternate head with sunglasses.

5.90 inches (15cm)

Made of plastic

From JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stardust Crusaders

Full articulation

Noriaki Kakyoin figure

Alternate head

5 Pairs of hands

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Super Action Statue Hierophant Green

Hierophant Green, Noriaki Kakyoin's stand from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stardust Crusaders, joins the Super Action Statue line by Medicos. Standing about 6 inches tall, Hierophant Green features full articulation and comes decorated with metallic paint.

5.90 inches (15cm)

Made of plastic

From JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stardust Crusaders

Full articulation

Decorated with metallic paint

Hierophant Green figure

6 Hands