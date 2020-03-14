Jarad Greene's A-Okay – Middle-Grade Asexual Teen Graphic Novel Will Be 'To Kids With Acne What Smile Was To Kids With Braces'

Jarad Greene is the creator of the upcoming Scullion: A Dishwasher's Guide to Mistaken Identity from Oni Press, a celebrity swords & sorcery graphic novel. But on the basis of its anticipated success, Green has already sold his next two graphic novels at auction. And they appear to be more of a directly personal project. Greene's next middle-grade graphic novel, A-Okay is to be published by HarperAlley after Andrew Arnold bought it at auction.

The first of two planned books, A-Okay is a semi-autobiographical story featuring Jay, a 13-year-old asexual teenage boy with severe bouts of acne who's battling his skin, the side effects of a potent acne prescription, and his understanding of being ace, all while trying to survive eighth grade.

The first book will be published in the autumn of 2021, followed by its sequel in the winter of 2023. Jared's agent on the deal was Kelly Sonnack at Andrea Brown Literary Agency. She described the book as being 'to kids with acne what Smile was to kids with braces.'