Friday The 13th Part VII: The New Blood Soundtrack Preorder From Waxwork Records

Friday The 13th fans have another vinyl soundtrack release to add to their collections. Waxwork Records now has the soundtrack to Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood up for preorder now, shipping in May. This is the first time this one has ever been available, and it is spread across two LPs, 180 gram. New art by Sarah Deck adorns the jacket, while the jackets themselves feature satin. Check out the complete package below, and place a preorder here.

Waxwork Records is thrilled to announce the debut release of FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VII: THE NEW BLOOD Original Motion Picture Soundtrack By Harry Manfredini and Fred Mollin! Available for the very first time in any format, Waxwork worked closely with Paramount Pictures to locate the original 1988 master tapes in the Paramount vault. Archived away for many years, and thought to have been lost, multiple master tapes containing the the complete score by composer Fred Mollin have been located, transferred, and re-mastered for this deluxe double vinyl release. Also included in this double album are the complete original soundtrack cues featured in the movie and composed by Friday the 13th veteran, Harry Manfredini.

FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VII: THE NEW BLOOD is a 1988 American Slasher-Horror movie that follows a psychokinetic teenage girl who inadvertently unleashes Jason Voorhees from his grave in Crystal Lake. The film features, for the first time, actor / stuntman Kane Hodder, as Jason Voorhees. Hodder would go on to portray Jason in numerous Friday The 13th films.

Waxwork Records is excited to present the definitive FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VII: THE NEW BLOOD soundtrack by including, for the first time, the complete film music by both composers Harry Manfredini and Fred Mollin. Features include 2xLP 180 gram "Zombie Jason" colored vinyl, deluxe packaging, new artwork by Sarah Deck, the complete soundtrack sourced from the original 1988 master tapes, and old style tip-on gatefold jackets with satin coating.