Fantasy Flight Unveils New "Arkham Horror" Expansion Box

Fantasy Flight Games has announced an all-new expansion for Arkham Horror!

"Under Dark Waves", the next expansion for Fantasy Flight's cosmically-terrifying Arkham Horror board game, will feature an array of undersea denizens as they terrorize Arkham and beyond.

From the product announcement release on Fantasy Flight's website:

Cold salt waves beat on the New England coast and thick fog rolls in off the bay, obscuring the small fishing hamlets that nestle in the gloom. Dark things creep along the shoreline, strange lights glide deep beneath the surface of the Atlantic, and the pallid villagers go missing with disturbing regularity. It seems that Arkham is not the only town affected by strange happenings… Fantasy Flight Games is proud to announce Under Dark Waves, a new expansion for Arkham Horror! In this new large box expansion, your investigations take you beyond Arkham to the other ill-fated towns of Massachusetts. Two new double-sided tiles bring Kingsport and Innsmouth to vibrant life, while new mystery spaces invite you to travel beyond the city's borders to locations like Devil's Reef and the Strange High House. Eight more investigators arrive to join your party, ranging from a drifter like "Ashcan" Pete to a letter carrier such as Stella Clark. It's undeniable that these investigators have their work cut out for them with four entirely new scenarios pitting them against the horrors that lurk beneath the ocean waves. With over 150 encounter and event cards, alongside new assets, monsters, conditions, and the terror mechanic, Under Dark Waves boasts a vast undersea treasure trove of content, pulling you into some of the Cthulhu Mythos's most compelling tales.

What do you think about Arkham Horror? Is it sufficiently scary enough for you? Are you a fan of H.P. Lovecraft's works and those other sources of media derived from his work? Let us know!