Apocalypse Has No Regrets in Excalibur #9 [Preview]

Excalibur #9 is in stores from Marvel Comics, and after the team successfully retrieved all his Warwolf skulls in the last two issues, you'd think Apocalypse would be happy.

And it's not like he isn't feeling optimistic. If there's one thing you can say about Apocalypse lately, it's that he keeps a pretty positive attitude.

But though Apocalypse is a big fan of Krakoa, he knows that his own actions in the past made it less than it could be. It's his fault. Plus, he kinda left his original horsemen in a bad spot.

But Apocalypse isn't the kind of guy to dwell on the past. He's looking forward. What other atrocities will he have Excalibur commit in his name? Zack Snyder would be proud.

EXCALIBUR #9 DX

JAN200847

(W) Tini Howard (A) Marcus To (CA) Mahmud Asrar

HARK! THE HUNT FOR TRUTH

Excalibur emerges from the woods with a journey before them. Their destination: Starlight Citadel.

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99