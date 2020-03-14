Electronic Arts Asks Employees To Work From Home Until April

Electronic Arts sent out a new update over the coronavirus and the precautions they're taking to ensure the safety of their staff and families. While the majority of it covers territory we already know about, the new reveal this weekend is they've asked their employees to work from home. Not only that, they've encouraged them to do it until April 1st. A good two and a half weeks as of Friday. It's cool to see the company is allowing the vast majority of its staff to take the option. But since we have no idea how the virus will act in the days and weeks to come, we'll see where things stand once April 1st rolls around.

As of today, we have transitioned to strongly recommending that all our employees in North America, Europe and Australia work from home until April 1, to help limit potential exposure to coronavirus and minimize the social spread of the illness. Many of these sites, including our Redwood Shores headquarters, were already giving employees the option to work from home, and now is the time for greater measures. We will only have very limited staff for business-critical functions at these sites — everyone else will be working remotely. Our senior leaders, site leaders and IT teams have been working together to help us prepare for this.

We've also taken steps to ensure that the vendors and contractors that provide services on-site at our facilities will continue to be paid, even if they're not able to work from home in their roles.

As we take these steps for our Electronic Arts employees, we're also very focused on minimizing any potential for disruption to our players. We are confident in our continuity plans. We don't anticipate major changes in our games or services as a result of our teams working from home, but we're learning through this process as well and patience will be key. We're constantly talking and working with our teams across the world to evolve with the situation.

These are challenging times for everyone. We're working to look after our employees and their families, and make sure we're doing the right and responsible things to fight this pandemic illness. We have amazing technology teams that are making it possible for all of this to happen, and we're deeply thankful. We now have thousands of employees that have taken equipment to their homes so we can keep our games and services running, and continue working on new projects. We may be doing it from our homes around the world, but we're doing everything we can to be here for you.