Drew Brockington Sells Four Volume CatStronauts Spinoff Graphic Novel Series Waffles & Pancake

Best-selling graphic novelist Drew Brockington had been teasing something for a little while.

But then it all went official.

So yes, Rachel Poloski his publisher Little, Brown has bought four graphic novels featuring Waffles and Pancake, a spinoff from his very successful series CatStronauts aimed at even younger kids.

The books will follow future CatStronaut Waffles and his younger sister, Pancake, as young kittens discovering their love for space, adventure, and tuna fish.  The first book is published in the autumn of 2021 and his agent who brokered the deal is Elena Giovinazzo at Pippin Properties.

