Drew Brockington Sells Four Volume CatStronauts Spinoff Graphic Novel Series Waffles & Pancake

Best-selling graphic novelist Drew Brockington had been teasing something for a little while.

Here's a drawing from the pitch for the upcoming Waffles and Pancake #CatStronauts kitten series. pic.twitter.com/iKvH6GAAYE — Drew Brockington (@thebrockart) February 28, 2020

But then it all went official.

It's official! #CatStronauts Waffles and his sister Pancake will be getting their own graphic series with @LittleBrownYR !!! pic.twitter.com/pefEProqp0 — Drew Brockington (@thebrockart) February 25, 2020

So yes, Rachel Poloski his publisher Little, Brown has bought four graphic novels featuring Waffles and Pancake, a spinoff from his very successful series CatStronauts aimed at even younger kids.

The books will follow future CatStronaut Waffles and his younger sister, Pancake, as young kittens discovering their love for space, adventure, and tuna fish. The first book is published in the autumn of 2021 and his agent who brokered the deal is Elena Giovinazzo at Pippin Properties.