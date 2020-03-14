"Dragon Quest XI" The Luminary Has Arrived from Good Smile

The Luminary from Dragon Quest XI has arrived and is ready for a new adventure. This figure is just calling out to Dragon Quest fans with adorable detail, accessories, and mini slime friend. Two face plates are included, one showing a smiling expression and the other a standard face emotion. His accessories are pretty great too with the Cobblestone Sword that also has a heated version, shield, and a sword attack effect. A display base and figure positioning base is also included with it so you can pose the Luminary in a wide variety of poses. This is a figure that Dragon Quest fans need to add to their collection and begin their own Dragon Quest.

The Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age The Luminary Nendoroid from Good Smile Company is priced at roughly $55. The expected ship date is September 2020 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"Welcome to downtown Heliodor, home to rogues, ruffians and all my other favourite kinds of people!" – Erik

