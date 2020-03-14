Deadshot Aims up His Show With New DC Direct Statue

Deadshot has been out of the spotlight since the demise of Suicide Squad in theaters. Floyd has made quite of a name for himself over the years and he defiantly deserves a spot in Batman's Rogues Gallery. This is one of five statues for this multi part collectibles piece. Deadshot is sporting his classic outfit and is portrayed on a rooftop. His companion on this side of the roof is Catwoman in the final connected piece. These statues are slightly smaller than you would imagine but once the whole set is all together it'll but a hot collector's item. I am a fan of the paint that DC Direct decided to use as it is quite unique with that shine to it. Deadshot and his menacing stance will look nice on any DC villain fans collection.

The Batman Rogues Gallery Deadshot statue is priced at $90. This is a 5000LE statue and is set to release between December 2020 and February 2021. Pre-orders are already live and you can find him located here.

"Life has given me a unique perspective. Some of us are guns. Some of us are targets. And some of us are bullets. Waiting to be fired."

Deadshot Statue by DC Direct Batman Rogues Gallery Multi-Part Statue

Rounding out this gallery of rogues is Deadshot, the expert sniper assassin. Being one of Batman's most deadly foes, there was no way this character could not appear in this multi-part collection. Pair him with the rest of the rogues or on his own.

DC Collectibles continues its successful multi-part statue line with this new Batman villain themed series. Display this statue on its own or with the rest of the villains in the set which include, The Penguin, The Joker, Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn, and Deadshot.