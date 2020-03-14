Blizzard Allows Employees To Work At Home During Coronavirus Outbreak

Another company that has decided to let their staff work from home during all of the coronavirus panic is Blizzard Entertainment. The company didn't go into massive amounts of detail like others have, simply posting a message on Twitter about what they've done for both of their offices in America.

To protect the health and safety of our employees, we are implementing work-from-home policies for our Irvine and Austin offices. Those in our other offices around the world have been or will be working from home as directed by local governments and health authorities. We will continue to pay our on-site vendors and contractors while this work-from-home policy is in place, and our game teams will work to provide the best experiences we can for players during this challenging time.

The company didn't put a date on how long they would allow employees to do this, either. We're guessing it will be like most where this will happen for three weeks or so, then they'll determine what to do afterward if there's more cause for concern. The company had already canceled or postponed their esports events, however, they've continued to push out content like the recent Overwatch Archives 2020 event. SO at least players of their games have something to do when they're stuck at home.