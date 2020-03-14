Batman and Joker Are Getting New Statues from DC Direct

More statues are heading our way from DC Direct which was previously known as DC Collectibles. These statues add more numbers to the largely growing Batman Black and White series. We are also getting the first ever statue in the recently revealed Joker Black and White series which has fans ecstatic to get. Each statue shows off the 1:10 scale character with great amounts of detail as if the dynamic duo was pulled right off the DC Comics pages. Joker is the hot ticket item this time with the debut of his own Black and White statue line. With the popularity of the Batman series, this will surely be a collector's piece so don't wait around and get it now. Batman, on the other hand, is getting a new statue from The Killing Joker. With the same costume from the iconic story line and a joker card in hand, this statue is perfect for any hardcore fan.

Both Black and White Batman and Joker statues are priced at $95. Pre-Order is already live and you can find the Dark Knight here and the Clown Prince of Crime here. I can't wait to see what other Joker statues DC Direct has in store for us in the future.

It's time to play a game of cat and mouse.

The Joker Statue by DC Direct

ABOUT THIS STATUE

This brand-new 1:10-scale statue line from DC Collectibles is the perfect companion line to the Batman Black & White and Harley Quinn Red, White & Black statue series. Starting off as the number one statue is this iconic comic image of The Joker by Brian Bolland. This piece really emphasizes the drama and the mania that makes The Joker one of the best villains of all time.

Batman Statue by DC Direct

ABOUT THIS STATUE

Based on one of DC Comics' most popular stories, Batman: The Killing Joke, this Batman figure joins the Batman Black & White statue line at number 104. Previously seen in the popular Designer Series statue line, this black-and-white version is perfect for any collectors of the Batman Black & White series who want that perfect, iconic Bolland look.

The BATMAN BLACK & WHITE line brings to life interpretations of the World's Greatest Detective and select Gotham City characters from the comics industry's brightest stars.