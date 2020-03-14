Storytime with the Joker in Batman #91 [Preview]

Batman #91 is in stores from DC Comics on Wednesday, as the Joker War storyline approaches.

But before we get into all that, it's time to sit back, relax, and listen to a story.

As told by the Joker himself.

And naturally, the Joker is the star of this story.

And he has a captive audience.

Meanwhile, Deadshot is taking everything Batman and his sidekick, Harley Quinn, can throw at him.

And Batman is going to have to take matters into his own hands.

But is he playing right into the Designer's plans?

BATMAN #91

JAN200511

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

To save Gotham City, Catwoman will have to commit the greatest heist in the city's history! But hot on her trail are the Penguin, the Riddler, a horde of assassins, and the master criminal called the Designer! And the most dangerous person standing in her way is the man she's trying to save: Batman. And what complications will his arise from his new sidekick, Harley Quinn?

In Shops: Mar 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99