Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story season 10 has been making a fair bit of news over the past several pre-coronavirus pandemic weeks. First, there was the cast reveal video that confirmed AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock were on board – with Macaulay Culkin joining.

Then, we learned that Ryan Murphy Productions and 20th Century Fox Television were scoping out filming locations in Provincetown for filming (now delayed) – followed by Murphy releasing fan-made art that we're now officially calling "Murphy-approved" – with the tagline, "Things are beginning to wash up on shore…" (more below).

But let's get back to that season 10 cast list for a second. One of the names missing from that list was Glee alum Matthew Morrison, who joined Murphy's AHS universe with AHS: 1984 in the memorable role of Trevor. Now, while that might mean Morrison won't be a part of this season (you never know) – in the following clip from his recent BUILD interview, Morrison wants it known he's definitely open for a return in whatever way Murphy wants.

In fact, his desire to be a part of AHS: 1984 was so strong that he even pushed back the release of his album, Disney Dreamin' with Matthew Morrison – as you're about to learn:

For now, here's a look at Murphy's announcement video – time to start analyzing the beach scene below and the selection of Orville Peck's Dead of Night:

Calling Murphy and series co-creator Falchuk, "the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX's highest-rated series", FX Networks Chairman John Landgraf had this to say about the network renewing the popular series:

"AHS has showcased a wealth of award-winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad, and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story."

"American Horror Story: 1984": The Bleeding Cool Reviews

When we reviewed season opener "Camp Redwood," we made a connection to both Shaun of the Dead and The Cabin in the Woods when describing how the season's initial tone and vibe made us feel. Then "Slashdance" happened and… wow. We're talking false identities, double-crosses, hidden alliances, impalements, and our first major counselor "death" (sorry, Ray).

"True Killers" (our review here) was a fun frightfest that confirmed our worst suspicions about Margaret while actually getting us to start to feel(???) for Richter/Mr. Jingles – and Trevor went RIP.

"Red Dawn" got our brains back into "WTF?!?" conspiracy theory mode… then "Episode 100" celebrated the franchise milestone with an episode that time-jumped to 1989 – and tied all nine seasons together.

From there, "The Lady in White" offered previously-unrevealed backstory on the bloody history of Camp Redwood, and who the true "big bad" was in Richter's life.

Last week brought us the season's penultimate episode "Rest in Pieces", where the past proved to be the biggest of "big bads" for a number of our favorites… and "guilty favorites".

Which brought things full cricle with season finale "Final Girl"… the last time we'll be treated to Matthew Morrison's furry friend "Tom" and as close to a "happily ever after" as the AHS universe will allow.