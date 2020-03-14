Alamo Drafthouse Shutters New York Theaters Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Alamo Drafthouse has closed down their Brooklyn and Yonkers New York locations, becoming the first movie theaters in NYC to close over Coronavirus outbreak. The theater chain let people know very late on Friday night that they would be shuttering immediately. The Yonkers Alamo Drafthouse opened in 2013, while the Brooklyn location opened in 2016. Below you can find their statement, along with information on what to do if you are a season pass holder with the chain.

"Until further notice, we are deeply sad to say that Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn and Yonkers are closed," Alamo Drafthouse said in a posting on its site.

"If you're a Season Pass member, we're pausing your account and billing as of this weekend," the company said. "We'll reactivate it and notify you when the theaters reopen. If you'd prefer to cancel your account or you need to make a change, please contact seasonpass@drafthouse.com. We're very sorry for the inconvenience, and we'll be in touch soon with more information."

Obviously this was a necessary step, as more and more people are staying away from public places, and movie theaters are at this point going to have to shutter soon. Many tentpole films have already delayed their release, and with mass gatherings it is only a matter of time. Kudos to Alamo Drafthouse to taking the initiative to keep their patrons safe.

