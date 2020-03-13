Ubisoft Will Be Bringing More Games To Stadia Soon

Ubisoft revealed this week that they'll be adding more games to the Stadia library from their own collection, including a familiar board game. The big three that will be arriving within the next few weeks are Monopoly, Tom Clancy's The Division 2, and The Crew 2. We have the official descriptions they gave for Stadia players below. The Division 2 (which doesn't have a release date yet) will come with the "Warlords of New York" update and include cross-play. While the other two will be the complete package with all their updated content, released on the dates mentioned below.

Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 plus its new expansion – Warlords of New York – are coming to Stadia. Washington D.C. is on the brink of collapse, and all active Division agents are needed to save the city before it's too late. Prepare to return to Manhattan on an intense manhunt to take down rogue agent Aaron Keener. Both cross-progression and cross-play with PC players will be available at launch.

The Crew 2

Starting March 25, take on the American motorsports scene as you explore and dominate the land, air, and sea of the United States in one of the most exhilarating open worlds ever created in The Crew 2. With a wide variety of exotic cars, bikes, boats, and planes to choose from, experience the unbridled thrill and adrenaline-pumping excitement of competing across the entire US as you test your skills in a wide range of driving disciplines. Fame is yours to take!

Monopoly

Play the most famous board game in the world with Stadia on April 28! You can now enjoy the game you know and love on 3 unique 3D living boards. Your city lives and evolves; invest in charming neighborhoods with strong unique personalities and watch them prosper in front of your eyes as you progress! Play the way you want by selecting one of the six official House Rules chosen by Monopoly fans from around the world. Not enough time for a full game? Choose a new objective from our five Special Goals. Those quicker-to-achieve goals will ensure shorter play sessions and make you change your strategy. Be ready to challenge yourself!