Ubisoft is Holding a "Digital Experience" with E3 2020 Now Cancelled

Coronavirus is still wreaking havoc on the gaming industry left and right, and Ubisoft is just one more of the companies affected by E3 2020's untimely cancellation.

Because Ubisoft won't be headed to the show this year, instead it will be holding a special online-only event to replace what it had planned for the exhibition.

That means we'll still get all the information we were supposed to get had E3 2020 been a thing, but we'll all see it streamed online. Ubisoft hasn't given a date for when the online-only event will occur just yet, but you can bet we'll have some sort of update in the coming weeks, as several companies are working to do something similar.

An update regarding E3 2020. pic.twitter.com/cThkDIkfVm — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) March 11, 2020

