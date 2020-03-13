Trailer For Channel 4's New Drama, Adult Material – Warning, It Contains Adult Material

I've seen the first episode of Adult Material, the new drama coming to Channel 4 and All4 very soon, sytarring Hayley Squires, Alex Jarrett, Siena Kelly, Phil Daniels and Rupert Everett, but am not allowed to say anything about it. But I can show the first trailer. So I will. Here it is. Just… maybe keep the volume down if you are at work. Unless you are working at home where it's fine. Unless your kids are now at home because the school has closed. Unless they are out of the room. Unless… oh just play it.

And here's the blurb;

Written and created by Lucy Kirkwood and set in modern Britain, the 4 x 60's drama from Fifty Fathoms delves inside the porn industry from the perspective of a woman who has been working in it her entire adult life and has seen it grow from an illegitimate backroom enterprise to a mainstream and highly profitable arm of the telecommunications industry. Adult Material will interrogate what's real, what's fake, what's up for sale and the impact that these things have on the individuals involved.

Hayley Squires plays Jolene Dollar, a regular mother of three, who is proudly the breadwinner of the family. But Jolene doesn't have the most conventional of careers: she is one of the top porn performers in the UK. Adult Materialventures into Jolene's world – to a place that influences all of our lives, whether we know it or not, but none of us ever truly see.

One day on set, Jolene is introduced to Amy (played by Siena Kelly). Amy is 19, not much older than Jolene's oldest daughter, Phoebe (played by Alex Jarrett). Jolene looks after Amy the way that she looks after every new girl on set, but she can't protect Amy from her own choices, and soon her relationship with this unstable young woman will see Jolene's own career and home life start to unravel.

Rupert Everett plays Jolene's long-term friend, producer and businessman, Carroll Quinn. Carroll has been in the business a long time and has seen the porn industry change to a multi-million-dollar proposition. He's constantly trying to keep up with the times and technology. Joe Dempsie plays Rich, Jolene's loving and dedicated long-term partner. Julian Ovenden plays the US porn Kingpin, Tom Pain, a man from porn's most extreme quarter, for whom 'no' doesn't exist. Kerry Godliman plays MP, Stella Maitland, whose life becomes intertwined with Jolene's when they form an unlikely friendship. Stella comes to her defence when Jolene's career, family, and reputation are in tatters.