"ToeJam & Earl" Co-Creator's New Game Hits Kickstarter Goal In 24-Hours

The co-creator of ToeJam & Earl, Greg Johnson, has a new game he's trying to get funded on Kickstarter. And within 24 hours, it got off to a great start. The original goal for the crowdfunding run of Outta Our Shells was $10,000. As of when we're writing this, it has raised over $15,200, originally meeting its goal in under 24-hours. Unlike previous ventures like ToeJam & Earl and the Disney Channel show Choo Choo Soul with Genevieve, Outta Our Shells is a card game. This one focuses more on social interaction and getting to know other players better in the process. You can read more about it below, along with a quote from Johnson about the game. And if you wish to contribute, the Kickstarter will run until April 9th.

Featuring charming and colorful art, each set provides three decks of cards, each with their own specific roles. Draw new cards and take turns to ask each other questions using prompts designed for inclusivity and relaxation. Fortune cards supply the framework and goal for each playthrough, while Cat or Rat cards add cues for players to interact, making choices that reveal more about them and providing a spark for conversation.

Outta Our Shells breaks down the barriers of getting to know people while aiming for the goal of getting the best individual fortunes, providing a fun environment for sharing stories with any number of companions. Break the ice in a new group or reminisce with friends and family, perhaps even learning something new about them.

"I originally made this game for myself and my friends, to make get-togethers more fun, and to help my shy teenagers get involved in the conversations," said Greg Johnson. "I played it for over ten years with friends and family and it always seems to work and make everyone relaxed and open up. I finally decided to share it with everyone. I hope it brings others closer as it has for me over the years."