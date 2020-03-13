Three Jokers #1 Will Cost $7, More Than $2 Per Joker

Many comic books accumulate value after they're sold, fueling a speculator market that treats comic books as an investment. But Batman: Three Jokers #1, the first issue of the long-awaited series by Geoff "Jeff" Johns and Jason Fabok, may be the first comic ever to accumulate value before it's sold. Perhaps due to the years-long delays in getting the comic to market, Batman: Three Jokers #1 will sell for $6.99, which amounts to more than two dollars per Joker.

DC finally revealed the solicit for the comic in their full June solicitations, making real what has long been considered a fantasy. Batman: Three Jokers #1 hits stores on June 17th. Check out the solicit below.

BATMAN: THREE JOKERS #1

written by GEOFF JOHNS

art by JASON FABOK

cover by JASON FABOK

variant cover by JASON FABOK

1:25 variant cover by TBD

1:50 variant cover by TBD

Thirty years after Batman: The Killing Joke changed comics forever, Three Jokers reexamines the myth of who, or what, The Joker is and what is at the heart of his eternal battle with Batman. New York Times bestselling writer Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok, the writer/artist team that waged the "Darkseid War" in the pages of Justice League, reunite to tell the ultimate story of Batman and The Joker!

After years of anticipation starting in DC Universe: Rebirth #1, the epic miniseries you've been waiting for is here: find out why there are three Jokers, and what that means for the Dark Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime. It's a mystery unlike any Batman has ever faced!

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ON SALE 06.17.20

$6.99 US | 1 OF 3 | 48 PAGES

FC | DC BLACK LABEL

AGES 17+

This issue will ship with four covers.

Please see the order form for details.