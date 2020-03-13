"The Walking Dead" Season 10 "Walk With Us": Hilltop Falls [PREVIEW]

AMC's The Walking Dead left Daryl (Norman Reedus) and the fighters from Hilltop in a pretty tough situation by the time the end credits rolled on "Morning Star": finding themselves between a wave of walkers and Whisperers, and the flaming perimeter of Hilltop's gates.

Which brings us to the opening minutes of "Walk With Us", and as you might be able to tell from the title of the following clip? Hilltop looks to be the first major casualty of "The Whisperers War" – and Judith (Cailey Fleming) is coming face-to-face (literally) with the brutal realities of war:

In the following promo and preview images for "Walk With Us", our heroes look to be in even worse danger. Alpha (Samantha Morton) has Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and a legion of Whisperers on the hunt for our scattered survivors – and what looks like a Negan-Aaron (Ross Marquand) face-off – or is something else at play?

