CD Projekt RED already has ideas for what's next for The Witcher franchise after Cyberpunk 2077 debuts.

Eurogamer reports that, via CD Projekt RED president Adam Kicinski, the studio has already been hard at work on its next game, which will be set in The Witcher's universe.

"We have already been working on another single-player game; we have created a relatively clear concept that is waiting for further development," Kiciński shared via translation. "And this is already happening, although we do not want to spend time at the moment."

Unfortunately, we aren't quite sure exactly what kind of game this will end up being, as there are scarce details behind it. The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 is still a ways away, and we'll be waiting quite a while for additional details.

However, Kicinski declared that the team isn't working on The Witcher 4, though the game will be "embedded in the Witcher universe."

The team has plenty on its hands to deal with already, so it will be working on trudging through that first before anything else, but for all you Witcher fans out there, consider this great news that a return to one of your favorite game worlds is certainly nigh.