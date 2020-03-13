TennoCon 2020 Cancels Fan Attendance Due To Coronavirus

Warframe fans will now join the millions losing out on an event due to the coronavirus, as TennoCon 2020 will no longer have an audience. The word came down today during Warframe Devstream #140, where the Digital Extremes staff let fans know they would not be able to attend in person. Instead, this year the event will go fully digital. This way they can continue to hold the event on July 11th as planned and do most of the things they intended to do. They just won't be putting people at risk of the virus. You can read the full statement below, as well as check out the Devstream for more details.

Due to the widespread concerns surrounding Coronavirus (COVID-19), we've made the difficult decision to cancel the attendee event portion of TennoCon 2020. While this was not an easy decision for us to make, the health and well-being of our players and our development team is our top priority. Sharing the magic and excitement of TennoCon is still incredibly important to us. We are putting together plans that will enable every Tenno worldwide to digitally share in the magic and excitement of TennoCon on July 11. We'll have more details to share soon. Despite the lack of physical event this year, we will still work to support local charity partners. We will announce more details — including this year's charities — soon. We sincerely apologize to any Tenno who planned to attend TennoCon. If you've already booked travel arrangements, we strongly recommend you reach out to your travel provider as soon as possible.