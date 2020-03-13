With two months to go before The CW and DC Universe's upcoming live-action Stargirl series takes to the streaming service on Monday, May 11 (airing Tuesday, May 12, on The CW at 9 p.m. – moving to 8 p.m. beginning Tuesday, May 26), viewers are getting a fresh look at Brec Bassinger's Courtney Whitmore aka Stargirl. When Starman's (Joel McHale) cosmic staff "choose" her to be its new wielder and fight for justice, Courtney realizes pretty quickly that she's going to need a little help.

And that's where Pat Dugan aka Stripesy/STRIPE (Luke Wilson) comes in…

Here's a look at the newest CW teaser, trailer, "Choose You":

Stargirl will also be available on the network's free digital platforms, CWTV.com, and The CW app a day after it airs on the network – with all aired episodes remaining on CW's digital outlets during the season. After the season finale airs, the full season will be available to binge on CW's digital platforms.

Earlier this year, the series released new trailer (follow up to the previously-released official trailer) – one that shows Courtney's (Brec Bassinger) ready to embrace her "Destiny"… if she can survive the training:

About DC Universe's "Stargirl"…

In DC Universe' Stargirl, Brec Bassinger's Courtney Whitmore finds her smooth-going high school experience derailed when her mother marries and moves the household from Los Angeles to bucolic Blue Valley in distant Nebraska. Struggling to adapt, Courtney discovers her stepfather has a secret past as a superhero sidekick. She also discovers an artifact of immense power – a long-lost hero's cosmic staff – and ends up on a journey to becoming the unlikely inspiration for an entirely new generation of superheroes.

DC Universe's live-action Stargirl series stars Brec Bassinger (Courtney Whitmore aka Stargirl), Luke Wilson (Pat Dugan aka Stripesy/STRIPE), Amy Smart (Barbara Whitmore), Joel McHale (Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman), Lou Ferrigno Jr. (Rex Tyler aka Hourman), Brian Stapf (Ted Grant aka Wildcat), Henry Thomas (Dr. Charles McNider aka Dr. Mid-Nite), Joy Osmanski (Paula Brooks aka Tigress), Neil Hopkins (Lawrence "Crusher" Crock aka the Sportsmaster), Nelson Lee (Dragon King), Meg DeLacy (Cindy aka Dragon King's daughter), and Trae Romano (Courtney's step-brother)

Anjelika Washington (Young Sheldon), Yvette Monreal (The Fosters, Faking It), and Christopher James Baker (True Detective), Jake Austin Walker (Rectify), Neil Jackson (Absentia, Sleepy Hollow), Hina Khan (Hit The Floor), and newcomer Hunter Sansone are also on board, in undisclosed roles.

Geoff Johns (Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Titans) executive produces Stargirl with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC created by Johns, Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.