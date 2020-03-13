"SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays" Receives A New March Update

Bandai Namco has released a new update into SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays, bringing with it the Dispatch Mission Set 4. You can see all of the additions this new DLC update has, as well as a trailer for it, which we have for you below. The whole intent of this update is to explore more timelines and eras from the legendary Gundam series. Which they've been doing a decent job of exploring, as it seems they're hitting some favorites from the fans. We'll see how long it takes for them to cover some of the bigger highlights.

The full lineup of dispatches coming as part of SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays Added Dispatch Mission Set 4 includes: "With you, if it's with you" from After War Gundam X Next Prologue

"Rising on Earth Mission!" from Gundam Reconguista in G

"The New School of Master Asia Aura of Royalty Mission!" from G Gundam

"Kio's Decision: Together with the Gundam Mission!" from Gundam AGE Each new mission will include new units, BGMs, characters and more. In addition to this new content in DLC #4, the video also details the content that was made available as part of Sets 1-3. All of the content from Sets 1-4 is included as part of the SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays Season Pass.