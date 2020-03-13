REVIEW: Reaver #7 — "As Is Often The Case With Hard Men, Trouble Isn't Very Hard To Find"

(Image Comics, creative team: Justin Jordan, Niko Henrichon, Clayton Cowles)

A hulking behemoth of a man called Essen Breaker has spent most of his life being huge and dealing out violence, but here — after the insane events of last issue — he's headed back to his home town to try and be (in his words) "someone better." Of course, as is often the case with hard men, trouble isn't very hard to find. Someone is snatching orphans off the street, and the old man who took Essen in as an orphan is trying to make things better in a world where everything is getting worse. This Justin Jordan script shows harsh realities in this feudal fantasy world and the artwork from Niko Henrichon has wonderful detail and nuance, managing some superbly effective and intimate moments as well as some tooth rattling action scenes. The only concern is the pacing: there's a great last page moment that's a reward for people who've read the series thus far, but will seem like a non sequitur for anyone who starts here. The story came to a super abrupt stop instead of an organic feeling ending, without really giving an arc for either the plot or the characters. It'll likely read more smoothly in a collection, but as a single issue, this just misses the mark. RATING: HONORABLE MENTION.

REAVER #7

WRITER: JUSTIN JORDAN

ARTIST: NIKO HENRICHON

COVER: BECKY CLOONAN

Essen Breaker is tired of violence. He's traveled to Haas Haaden, the city at the edge of the world, to escape it. But where Breaker goes, death follows.

Join writer JUSTIN JORDAN and new series artist NIKO HENRICHON (Pride of Baghdad) for the start of a brand-new story arc, featuring murder, mystery, and lots and lots of blood.